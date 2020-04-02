Thursday

2nd Apr 2020

Ticker

Coronavirus: COP26 climate talks postponed to 2021

By

A UN climate summit (COP26) scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the British government announced on Wednesday. "In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of Covid-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the government said in a statement. For COP26, governments were expected to present a more ambitious emission reduction plans for 2030.

Coronavirus

Journalism hit hard by corona crisis

An already fragile business model for journalism might be dealt a lethal blow in the corona crisis. And the freedom of the press itself is coming under extreme pressure, as governments take swift and debilitating measures fighting the pandemic.

Coronavirus

EU fighting shortages and faulty medical supplies

EU countries reported shortages of ventilators, personal protective equipment and testing kits, but also being victims of fraud. Meanwhile, the European Commission has scaled up its efforts to avoid shortages of ani-virus gear and faulty medical supplies in the EU.

EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

The EU has called for an end to April Fool's media hoaxes to help fight Russian disinformation, but a loophole made the new measures sound like a joke.

