By EUobserver

A UN climate summit (COP26) scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the British government announced on Wednesday. "In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of Covid-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the government said in a statement. For COP26, governments were expected to present a more ambitious emission reduction plans for 2030.