By EUobserver

Non-essential travel across the EU's common border ought to be restricted until 15 May, the European Commission has proposed to member states. "We shouldn't yet let the door open whilst we're securing our house," migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas said. Air traffic, road, railway, and ferry crossings into the EU have "been almost reduced to zero" since mid-March, with remaining journeys "limited to cargo transport and repatriation," the commission said.