By EUobserver

The EU's CO2 emissions have dropped by 58 percent since the virus lockdowns began, French consultancy Sia Partners has noted. Emissions from cars and motorbikes fell 88 percent, while industry (60%) and the energy sector (40%) fell less steeply, and household emissions rose (29%). "Once the confinement is finished, some sectors will restart right away and others will not," Sia Partners' Charlotte de Lorgeril told British newspaper the Financial Times.