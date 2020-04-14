Ticker
Germany considers relaxing coronavirus restrictions
By EUobserver
The top German scientific academy recommended Monday that the country could begin to reduce restrictions on public life in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, Deutsche Welle reports. Leopoldina, the German National Academy of Sciences, said the government could begin to safely reopen some schools while still observing hygiene rules. Stores and restaurants could also be reopened, if social distancing regulations are strictly enforced.