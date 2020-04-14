Ticker
European politicians and CEOs urge green coronavirus recovery
By EUobserver
European politicians, CEOs, lawmakers and activists called on Tuesday for green investment to restart growth after the coronavirus pandemic, saying fighting climate change and promoting biodiversity would rebuild stronger economies, Reuters reports. "After the crisis, the time will come to rebuild," said a joint letter signed by 180 political decision-makers, business leaders, trade unions, NGOs and think tanks urging a green stimulus for growth.