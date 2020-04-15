By EUobserver

"Some of our large immigrant groups unfortunately have a high risk of becoming very ill from Covid-19", Swedish state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said on Tuesday based on figures from Sweden's Public Health Agency. "Among the Somalis the risk is almost five times higher than compared to people born in Sweden," he said, pointing to lack of early information as one possible reason. Swedish Covid-19 linked deaths passed 1,000 on Tuesday.