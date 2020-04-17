By EUobserver

France has ordered an inquiry into how one-third of sailors on its flagship aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, have become infected with coronavirus. Some 668 out of 1,767 crew tested positive and 30 percent of test results were outstanding on Thursday. Italy and Spain are the only other EU states with aircraft carriers after Brexit. The French ship was anchored in Brest, western France, when the outbreak struck.