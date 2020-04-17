Friday

17th Apr 2020

EU banks freed to strip capital for sake of lending

The EU is backing looser capital rules for banks to help them keep lending to households and small businesses in the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement by EU finance ministers Thursday. "Making full use of the flexibility provided for in the prudential and accounting framework is essential," they said at a virtual meeting, Reuters reported. EU states would "give banks the necessary flexibility", German finance minister Olaf Scholz said.

Coronavirus

WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns

Even though some countries in Europe are considering to ease lockdowns and restrictive measures, the European branch of the World Health Organization warns that the number of infections and death for coronavirus keeps growing in the region.

Interview

Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

A coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would be a "nightmare", a UN official has warned, but the pandemic's economic cost alone could be too much to bear.

Coronavirus

Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content

US social media giant Facebook announced new measures to tackle the 'infodemic' triggered by bogus content on the coronavirus. The move coincides with a study by activists showing how Facebook had so far failed to curtail virus-related disinformation.

Coronavirus

Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive

Around half of the 600 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ellwangen camp in Baden-Wurttemberg, in southern Germany. Camp residents, many of them families, are forced to share facilities with those infected as police impose a lockdown.

