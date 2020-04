By EUobserver

Chinese authorities have revised upward by 50 percent the death toll in Wuhan, the hardest hit city where the virus first emerged, from 2,579 to 3,869, the Guardian reports. The numbers now included patients who had died at home before reaching hospital, as well as late and inaccurate reporting, the city's task force on virus prevention and control said. China's economy shrank 6.8% in the three months of 2020.