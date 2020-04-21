Ticker
EU commission launches Covid-19 data platform
By EUobserver
The European Commission, in collaboration with several partners, on Monday launched the EU's Covid-19 data platform to enable the collection and sharing of research data, including genes, protein structures, electron microscopy data and scientific publications. The platform is part of the coordinated research and innovation actions ("ERAvsCORONA") announced earlier this month. This project is set to follow the standards of open science.