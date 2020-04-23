Ticker
European airlines ask for €12.8bn government support
By EUobserver
Airlines in Europe have applied for €12.8bn government support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with no binding environmental conditions attached, according to an analysis of the sector's bailout pleas by the Guardian. The analysis published on Wednesday reveals that five of the airlines seeking or receiving state aid as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have earned more than €1bn in net profits in the past five years.