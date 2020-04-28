Tuesday

28th Apr 2020

A record of 50.8 million people internally displaced

A record 50.8 million people worldwide are internally displaced due to conflict or disaster, with coronavirus posing a new threat, the BBC reports. In its annual report, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) says Covid-19 may add further risks to millions of already vulnerable people. Over 45 million have been forced to abandon their homes due to violence, a further five million by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

Green Deal

Dutch court forces government to cut emissions

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment has said "this is the most important climate change court decision in the world so far, confirming that human rights are jeopardised by the climate emergency."

Investigation

EU agencies tested monitoring data on refugees

As debate around the issue of contact-tracing grows, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reveals that the new science of predicting and monitoring population movements is already here – and EU agencies have been testing it on refugees and migrants.

Opinion

Covid-19: Low-paid workers risk lives, let's protect them

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, carers, cleaners, porters and ambulance drivers are at the sharp end of this pandemic.

8,000 Dutch healthcare workers have tested positive, with several in intensive care. Spain has 24,000 infected care-workers and Italy 16,950, with 150 dead.

Opinion

Undocumented workers are Covid-19 'elephant in room'

There is a pan-European systemic issue: from Spain and Italy to France, Belgium, or Poland, harvests are under threat and Europeans are entirely dependent on the hard labour and sweat of foreign-born workers. The elephant in the room? Regularisation.

EU to discuss summer travel This WEEK

EU ministers will discuss how and when to reopen borders after the pandemic abates, as lockdown-Europe waits with baited breath for summer.

  Global coronavirus infections pass 3 million cases
