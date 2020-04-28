Ticker
A record of 50.8 million people internally displaced
By EUobserver
A record 50.8 million people worldwide are internally displaced due to conflict or disaster, with coronavirus posing a new threat, the BBC reports. In its annual report, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) says Covid-19 may add further risks to millions of already vulnerable people. Over 45 million have been forced to abandon their homes due to violence, a further five million by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.