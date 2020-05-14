Ticker
Indebted Italy to spend €55bn on pandemic recovery
By EUobserver
Italy is to spend €55bn on helping people get over the pandemic, prime minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. Most of the money will be spent on unemployment benefits and on €40,000 booster payments for small firms. Larger companies will also get corporate tax holidays. The package comes despite Italy's sky-high public debt levels. But EU officials have signalled Italy can break EU fiscal discipline rules in the special circumstances.