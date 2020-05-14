By EUobserver

"The clear objective is that we want free travel in Europe again as of mid-June," German interior minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, as Europe's largest country pledged to ease open border crossings with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland on Saturday, albeit still with "random checks". Travel by mid-June was feasible if the infection rates stayed "favourable" and if "public discipline [on hygiene] continues to be maintained", Seehofer added.