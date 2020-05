By EUobserver

Terrorists, such as Islamic militant group Isis, could target medical staff and facilities in Europe during the pandemic, the EU's counter-terrorism coordinator, Gilles de Kerkhove, has warned. Such attacks "would generate a massive shock in society," he said in an internal briefing note dated 7 May and seen by the AP news agency. Isis had "incited its supporters in the West to take advantage of the current crisis," he added.