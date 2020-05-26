Ticker
Spain to lift two-week arrival quarantine from July
By EUobserver
Spain will lift the current two-week compulsory quarantine for overseas arrivals from July, as part of the government's intention to resume tourism, El País reported on Monday. The two-week quarantine, which entered into force in the middle of May, currently apply to all international travellers with certain exceptions for some workers. Tourism represents 12 percent of Spain's GDP and the country receives over 80 million visitors a year.