By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday an €8bn rescue plan for the car industry - with a big boost for electric vehicles, Associated Press reported. "Our country wouldn't be the same without its great brands - Renault, Peugeot, Citroen," Macron said, while aiming to make France more competitive on "clean" cars. Over 400,000 people are employed in this industry. Auto sales fell by about 90 percent in April.