By EUobserver

Sweden's chief epidemiologist, who designed the country's loose lockdown policy, acknowledged that the country has had too many Covid-19 deaths and should have done more to curb the virus' spread. Anders Tegnell told Swedish Radio on Wednesday that there was "a potential for improvement in what we have done". Tegnell had earlier criticised other countries' tough measures. Sweden's death-rate-per-capita is among the highest in the world.