Ticker
Court: Brazil must publish coronavirus figures
By EUobserver
Brazil's top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection rates, as a Supreme Court justice ruled the health ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously made available, Reuters reports. Over the weekend the health ministry, reportedly under pressure of president Jair Bolsonaro decided to stop publishing coronavirus data and to take a swathe of data off its website.