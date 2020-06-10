Wednesday

Court: Brazil must publish coronavirus figures

Brazil's top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection rates, as a Supreme Court justice ruled the health ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously made available, Reuters reports. Over the weekend the health ministry, reportedly under pressure of president Jair Bolsonaro decided to stop publishing coronavirus data and to take a swathe of data off its website.

Visual Data

How EU countries will open up in June and July

Italy and Germany, among others, opening with almost no restrictions, while Denmark, Greece, and the Baltic states, for instance, proceeding more gradually, with white-lists of who can come in.

Voice from Libya: No one is winning

Whether it is the West, Turkey, or Russia who think they are winning in Libya, Libyan people are the losers, according to one woman, speaking from Tripoli.

Opinion

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

