Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as its health and interior ministers, are to be interrogated by prosecutors in Bergamo, an Italian region ravaged by coronavirus, after relatives of victims submitted 50 complaints of criminal negligence by the government earlier this week. "We spoke to the prosecutor and explained that our main objective is to find out the truth," Luca Fusco, the president of activist group NOI Denunceremo said.