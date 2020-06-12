Ticker
NGO accuses Croatian police of abusing refugees
By EUobserver
The international human rights NGO Amnesty International (AI) on Thursday accused Croatia of "a horrifying escalation of police human rights violations" towards a group of migrants and refugees found crossing the Croatian border with Bosnia. "The European Union can no longer remain silent and wilfully ignore the violence and abuses by Croatian police on its external borders," said Massimo Moratti, deputy director of the AI Europe Office.