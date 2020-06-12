Friday

12th Jun 2020

NGO accuses Croatian police of abusing refugees

By

The international human rights NGO Amnesty International (AI) on Thursday accused Croatia of "a horrifying escalation of police human rights violations" towards a group of migrants and refugees found crossing the Croatian border with Bosnia. "The European Union can no longer remain silent and wilfully ignore the violence and abuses by Croatian police on its external borders," said Massimo Moratti, deputy director of the AI Europe Office.

Coronavirus

EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines

EU health ministers will discuss on Friday plans to have the Commission negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on behalf of EU countries, make advaced payments and secure enough vaccines for Europeans.

'Lame' Kosovo president boycotts EU talks

Kosovo's president and the White House are refusing to speak to the EU's new Western Balkans envoy, in what the EU sees as "lame ... misguided" tactics.

Opinion

'Covid passports' for Eastern Partnership neighbours?

Belarus' incidence of the disease is currently higher than in Italy. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have counts comparable to Poland and the Czech Republic, where the outbreak had an average intensity. Whereas, Georgia compares well with Greece and Slovakia.

