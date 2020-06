By EUobserver

EU foreign ministers asked secretary of state Mike Pompeo in video-talks Monday for help to revive Arab-Israeli peace negotiations. "For us, there is no other way than to resume talks," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said. "A multilateral format could certainly be the right framework," the German minister said. Israel, backed by the US, aims to annex more land, instead. But Borrell said that threat had created new "momentum".