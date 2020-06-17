Ticker
EU corona-tracing apps will be interoperable
By EUobserver
EU countries, in collaboration with the European Commission, agreed on Tuesday on a set of technical specifications to ensure the exchange of information between different contact-tracing apps, based on a decentralised architecture. The information shared between apps will be encrypted to prevent the identification of a person - meaning that no geo-location data will be used. The commission is also working to advance interoperability of centralised tracing apps.