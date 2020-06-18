By EUobserver

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, wrote on Thursday to the Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès to denounce the "traumatic experience" that MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana suffered from Belgian police after she took pictures of police arresting two black teenagers at Gare du Nord in Brussels. Sassoli condemned the use of violence and urged Wilmès to take necessary measures to address the issue.