EU urges Minsk to release opposition candidate Babaryka
By EUobserver
The EU has urged the Belarusian authorities to immediately release presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka and his campaign-manger son from pre-trial detention to ensure "a meaningful and competitive political contest". "No potential candidate should be prevented from fulfilling the registration procedure due to politically-motivated restrictive measures," said the EU external action service. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has ruled his former Soviet republic since 1994.