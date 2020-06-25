By EUobserver

"France considers it essential that the European Union extremely quickly opens a substantive discussion, with nothing ruled out, without being naive, about the prospects for the future relationship of the European Union with Ankara," French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told national MPs Tuesday, amid its clash with Turkey on who to back in Libya's civil war. The phrase "nothing ruled out" alluded to calls to end Turkey's EU-entry talks.