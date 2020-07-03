Ticker
EU launches infringement case on Covid-19 cancelled trips
By EUobserver
The European Commission on Thursday launched infringement proceedings against the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal and Slovakia for breaching EU law on reimbursement for cancelled travel due to Covid-19. Under EU law, passengers have the right to choose between reimbursement and other forms of refund such a voucher. Countries have two months to reply and address the commission's call.