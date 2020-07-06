By EUobserver

The centre-right challenger, Rafał Trzaskowski, could beat nationalist-populist incumbent Andrzej Duda in the second round of presidential elections on 12 July, according to a 4 July poll by IBRiS. Trzaskowski got 47 percent in the survey, while Duda got 46 percent. The change was huge compared to the first round last weekend, when Duda beat Trzaskowski by more than 10 points. It comes despite blanket pro-Duda propaganda in state TV.