6th Jul 2020

Post-corona EU needs monetary union: Schäuble

The EU should use the corona crisis to create full monetary union, German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schäuble has told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper. "We would be significantly further ahead in Europe today if the idea of ​​establishing a European monetary fund had prevailed in the 2010 Greece-crisis," he said on Sunday. "We cannot miss this chance again," Schäuble, from the ruling centre-right CDU party, said.

Agenda

Budget talks shift gear This WEEK

European Council president Charles Michel is expected to present his compromise proposal on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery fund to national capitals in the second half of the week.

Facial-recognition moratorium back on EU agenda

Members of the committee on civil liberties widely supported a moratorium on facial recognition for law enforcement purposes, just after the EU data watchdog backed earlier this week the ban on this technology in public spaces.

EU parliament chairs explain missing lobbyist meetings

MEPs in January 2019 agreed to a rule change in a bid for greater transparency. The rules included requiring committee chairs to publish their meetings with registered lobbyists. EUobserver spoke to six chairs, who haven't done so yet.

