The EU should use the corona crisis to create full monetary union, German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schäuble has told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper. "We would be significantly further ahead in Europe today if the idea of ​​establishing a European monetary fund had prevailed in the 2010 Greece-crisis," he said on Sunday. "We cannot miss this chance again," Schäuble, from the ruling centre-right CDU party, said.