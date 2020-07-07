Ticker
EU hosted Belgrade-Pristina dialogue to resume
By EUobserver
Belgrade and Pristina will resume their EU-led dialogue aiming for a "comprehensive and legally-binding agreement" on relations on Sunday, the EU Commission said Monday. Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti will meet Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels, following a virtual meeting this Friday with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron. Talks were suspended in November 2018 after Kosovo imposed a 100-percent tariff on Serbian and Bosnian imports.