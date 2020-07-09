By EUobserver

Salman Rushdie, Francis Fukuyama, JK Rowling, among others have published an open letter in Harper's Magazine warning against "censoriousness", "an intolerance of opposing views" and "a vogue for public shaming and ostracism". Signed by 150 academics and writers the letter decries "a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our norms of open debate and toleration of differences in favour of ideological conformity".