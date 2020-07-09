By EUobserver

Lithuania's media watchdog has banned five Russia Today (RT) programmes due its connection with Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions for promoting Kremlin propaganda during the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Lithuanianpublic broadcaster reported Wednesday. Kiselev, officially the head of Russia's state-controlled media group Rossiya Segodnya that includes RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is also considered to be in charge of RT. He denies the connection.