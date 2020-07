By EUobserver

The 27 EU foreign affairs ministers clashed with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a meeting on Monday over "illegal Turkish drilling activities in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus", over Turkey's role in the Libyan conflict and over the decision to turn the Hagia Sophia into a mosque, a common statement of the EU-27 said. Josep Borrell was tasked to explore ways to lower the tensions.