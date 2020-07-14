By EUobserver

The Guardian and El País revealed on Tuesday that the president of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, was targeted in a "possible case of domestic political espionage". The spyware could have taken advantage of a previous vulnerability in WhatsApp software that gives access to everything on the target's phone. Torrent, who was warned about the targeting by researchers working for WhatsApp, accused the "Spanish state" of the alleged attack.