By EUobserver

France's new prime minister, Jean Castex, has said he would introduce a law to combat "separatism", to "avoid certain groups becoming closed in around ethnic or religious identities". He vowed to be "intransigent" in defending France's official secularism, promising to fight "radical Islamism in all its forms" as "an absolute priority", as the republic has been shaken by "the coalition of its enemies - terrorists, conspiracy theorists, separatists and communitarians".