By EUobserver

The editor-in-chief of Index.hu, Hungary's largest independent news portal, on Wednesday was fired by the website's owner after the editor warned that the site's independence was at risk from government interference. Szabolcs Dull's sacking raised concerns that Viktor Orban's government is intensifying attacks on media. The owner said editorial independence was not at risk and Dull couldn't control internal tensions over the perceived threat, leading to dropping ad revenues.