The editor-in-chief of Index.hu, Hungary's largest independent news portal, on Wednesday was fired by the website's owner after the editor warned that the site's independence was at risk from government interference. Szabolcs Dull's sacking raised concerns that Viktor Orban's government is intensifying attacks on media. The owner said editorial independence was not at risk and Dull couldn't control internal tensions over the perceived threat, leading to dropping ad revenues.

EU Parliament gears up for fight on budget deal

European parliament president David Sassoli said certain corrections will have to be made in the budget, citing research and the Erasmus program for students, calling the cuts "unjustified".

Belarus leader's power creeps as opposition swells

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko is feeling the heat of an opposition backed by public support ahead of the presidential election on 9 August. His bungling of the pandemic and the high profiles of rivals have led to widespread repression.

Coronavirus

Summit cut health & research, despite second-wave fear

The new EU4Health programme was the EU's flagship scheme for research and innovation but was brutally cut by leaders during this week's summit - from €9.4bn proposed just two months ago, to €1.67bn.

Opinion

A fork in the road for Serbia

Visa-free travel by Kosovo passport-holders would be an important confidence-building measure, creating a positive atmosphere for negotiations. What Serbia wants is less clear.

Recovery plan slammed for failing to tackle climate crisis

EU leaders agreed that about a third of the €750bn recovery package and the €1.074 trillion seven-year budget will be invested in projects contributing to climate action. However, environmental activists said that the package falls short on climate safeguards.

