By EUobserver

More than 15m people are or have been infected with Covid-19 globally. 616,276 people have died, while 8,347,416 people have recovered, Reuters reports. Brazil counted 68,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the United States 60,000. With almost 415,000 cases confirmed, California has now surpassed New York as the US state with the highest number of cases. The US counts now the most infections with 3,916,922 cases and 142,033 deaths.