By EUobserver

Croatia's parliament on Thursday voted in a new government under the former prime minister Andrej Plenkovic, head of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). The new coalition government consists of the HDZ, two liberal formations and eight national minority MPs, BalkansInsight reported. When presenting his new cabinet, Plenkovic promised to ensure social security, increase minimum wages and pensions, reduce the number of local officials and increase agricultural production.