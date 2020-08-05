By EUobserver

France, Italy, and the UK offered aid to Lebanon after an explosion in Beirut killed some 100 and injured 4,000 on Tuesday. The blast, initially blamed on chemical stockpiles in a port warehouse, was heard in Cyprus. "The EU stands ready to provide assistance and support," EU Council president Charles Michel said. It had also made available its "Copernicus" satellite observation system, EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarčič said.