UK quarantines Belgium, as European infections climb

People coming from Belgium to Britain from 4AM on Saturday will have to self-quarantine for 14 days or risk fines of up to £1,000 (€1,100), UK authorities announced Thursday night. The coronavirus infection figures in Belgium jumped 46 percent in recent days, Belgium said the same day. Figures also climbed steeply in Greece, France, and Spain, while Germany introduced mandatory tests for travellers coming back from high-risk regions.

