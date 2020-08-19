By EUobserver

US tech giants Airbnb, Facebook, and Google were among 100-or-so firms targeted by legal complaints to EU data regulators from Austrian data privacy group None of Your Business on Tuesday, alleging they were breaking EU law by sending European users' data to US after courts recently overturned Privacy Shield, an EU-US data security treaty. The campaign was designed to end US "mass surveillance" of Europeans, the group's Max Schrems said.