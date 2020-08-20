Thursday

20th Aug 2020

Ticker

Leading Russian opposition figure 'poisoned'

By

Spokespersons for Russia's leading opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, have said he was poisoned after he fell unconscious on a flight from Tomsk in central Russia to Moscow on Wednesday morning. "We suspect Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea ... Doctors are saying that the toxic agent absorbed faster through the hot liquid," Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, tweeted. Russia has a history of poison attacks against regime opponents.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Swine fever outbreak threatens EU farmers

African Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease estimated to have claimed a quarter of the world's pig population last year, has quietly reached worrying new levels in Europe.

EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue

European Council president Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel had each one of them a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (18 August) on the situation in Belarus, calling for dialogue.

Opinion

How Covid-19 is changing the European Union

The past six months of Covid-19 response have changed the EU, but has it learnt the lessons for the crises left to come - migration, conflict, and a second wave?

Opinion

Europe failing to protect LGBTI citizens

Last weekend, LGBTI activists in Poland were brutally beaten up by the police, but no one in the EU institutions had the guts to speak out about it.

Summer of discontent in eastern Europe

From Bulgaria, to Serbia, Hungary, and up north to Poland and Belarus, the loosely defined area of eastern Europe is far from having a peaceful summer.

News in Brief

  1. Migrant boy's death prompts British and French recriminations
  2. Belgian police brutality revealed in video clip
  3. Covid-19 cases keep rising in France and Spain
  4. Leading Russian opposition figure 'poisoned'
  5. EU vaccine scheme harming rival WHO effort
  6. US firms targeted by Austria data privacy group
  7. EU firms might leave Hong Kong, ambassador warns
  8. EU darling back in power in North Macedonia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Swine fever outbreak threatens EU farmers
  2. EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue
  3. EU leaders to warn Russia against Belarus interference
  4. How Covid-19 is changing the European Union
  5. Europe failing to protect LGBTI citizens
  6. Summer of discontent in eastern Europe
  7. Fake civilisational conflict: How authoritarians abuse LGBT+ rights
  8. EU visa bans to 'pressure' Lukashenko

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us