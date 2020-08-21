Friday

21st Aug 2020

Macron calls for de-escalation in eastern Mediterranean

By

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France and Germany would act in a coordinated way and that both countries wanted a de-escalation of tensions and respect for sovereignty, Ekathimerini writes. During a joint press conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel in Fort de Bregançon in southern France, he also said that Europe must protect its members' sovereignty in the eastern Mediterranean when it was cast into doubt.

Opinion

Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?

Belarusian protesters are - unconsciously - subjects of a geopolitical battle between the east and the West. That is why their revolution is both precious and fragile.

Opinion

George Floyds of Europe also can't breathe

Ethnicity, religion, and history are too often markers of exclusion and disenfranchisement for the estimated 15 million people of African descent in Europe, @Jallow_M writes.

Opinion

The awakening of Belarus

Women, factory workers, lawyers, doctors, artists, intellectuals, and businessmen - they all want change in Belarus and Lukashenko has no good moves left to make.

News in Brief

  1. EU: Portugal sees largest drop in industrial production
  3. Coronavirus: Belgium coloured dark orange by EU agency
  4. EU makes progress on 225m extra corona-vaccine doses
  5. Navalny not to be flown to Germany after 'poisoning'
  6. Migrant boy's death prompts British and French recriminations
  7. Belgian police brutality revealed in video clip
  8. Covid-19 cases keep rising in France and Spain

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  3. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  5. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19

