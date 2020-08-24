By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron vowed Saturday that he would do everything to find out those who defaced the memorial to a Nazi massacre in Oradour-sur-Glane, France, The Guardian writes. Macron condemned the graffiti in which the word mémoire (memorial) was crossed out and replaced by menteur (liar) as an "unspeakable act". Oradour became the scene of a Nazi brutality in 1994 when 642 people were slaughtered by a German division.