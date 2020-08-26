By EUobserver

After a man in Hong Kong tested positive twice for Covid-19, the Netherlands and Belgium have each reported the same incident. Marion Koopmans, chief of the Dutch Erasmus MC department of virology, confirmed on Tuesday a case of coronavirus reinfection. Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst also confirmed a reinfection case, saying that "there are indeed enough differences to be able to speak of a different strain, a second infection".