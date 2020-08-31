Ticker
Belgium holds talks on 'Vivaldi' government
By EUobserver
The Belgian "informateur" Egbert Lachaert has succeeded for the first time since the elections 15 months ago in getting seven parties around the table to negotiate about a so-called Vivaldi coalition, De Standaard reports. Vivaldi stands for the colours of the four seasons: orange for the Flemish Christian-Democrats (CD&V), blue for the liberals (MR and Open Vld), red for the socialists (PS and spa) and the greens (Ecolo and Green).