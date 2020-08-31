By EUobserver

The Belgian "informateur" Egbert Lachaert has succeeded for the first time since the elections 15 months ago in getting seven parties around the table to negotiate about a so-called Vivaldi coalition, De Standaard reports. Vivaldi stands for the colours of the four seasons: orange for the Flemish Christian-Democrats (CD&V), blue for the liberals (MR and Open Vld), red for the socialists (PS and spa) and the greens (Ecolo and Green).