Ticker
Report: only 10% of electricity firms prioritise renewables
By EUobserver
A study from the University of Oxford revealed that only one-in-10 of global electric utility firms are investing in renewable energy. The author of the report, Galina Alova, told The Guardian that the research highlighted "a worrying gap between what is needed" to fight the climate crisis and "what actions are being taken by the utility sector". Most of the companies prioritising renewable energy were located in Europe.