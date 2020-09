By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan instructed his generals, in recent days, to sink a Greek ship, but in such a way so as not to kill any crew, German daily Die Welt reports, citing Turkish military sources. But the generals refused to do so, the paper added. A second suggestion from the president's circle was to shoot down a Greek fighter jet in a non-lethal way, but generals refused again.