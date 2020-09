By EUobserver

The German government has said tests on samples taken from Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny is being treated in Berlin after falling ill in Russia last month. Novichok is a type of chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union and Russia, and used in a 2018 attack in Salisbury, UK, against former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter.