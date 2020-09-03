Ticker
EU seeks to reduce raw materials dependency
By EUobserver
The European Commission announced on Thursday a strategy for critical raw materials to diversify supply chains and improve resource-efficiency and circularity. The list of raw materials was also updated - adding lithium, essential for a shift to e-mobility, for the first time. "Europe is highly dependent on non-EU countries, [but] a sustainable supply of raw materials is a prerequisite for a resilient economy," EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said.